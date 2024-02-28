Bogdanovic registered 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 124-97 win over the Jazz.

The veteran sharpshooter has stepped into the starting lineup with Trae Young (finger) sidelined and played at least 33 minutes in each of the last two games, but Bogdanovic's shot volume remains largely unchanged. Regardless of his role, he's drained multiple threes in 15 of the last 16 contests, averaging 17.3 points, 3.6 boards, 3.4 assists, 3.2 threes and 1.0 steals over that stretch.