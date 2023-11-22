Bogdanovic finished with 26 points (10-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and two rebounds in 26 minutes Tuesday in the Hawks' 157-152 loss to the Pacers.

Bogdanovic hit double figures in the scoring column for the ninth straight game and cleared 20 points for the second time in three contests, but he did little to supplement his stellar shooting line. The empty lines have been a familiar sight for Bogdanovic, who is averaging 2.8 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 0.4 blocks in 26.0 minutes per contest through 13 appearances this season. However, because of the plus returns he's offering in four categories (15.5 points, 2.8 three-pointers and 1.5 steals per game, 94.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line), Bogdanovic profiles as a must-roster player even in 10-team leagues for the time being.