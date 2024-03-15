Bogdanovic (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against Utah.

Bogdanovic was able to play through this illness Wednesday against the Trail Blazers, but he was held to eight points on 3-of-15 shooting in 34 minutes. If Bogdanovic is unable to play, the Hawks could rely on Garrison Mathews, Dylan Windler and Trent Forrest to pick up more minutes.