Bogdanovic will most likely be in the starting five for Game 5 against the Celtics on Tuesday, Brian Robb of The Springfield Republican reports.

Bogdanovic is expected to replace Dejounte Murray (suspension) in the starting lineup Tuesday. Bogdanovic is averaging 12.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 25.5 minutes across the first four contests of the series but should see an uptick in usage in Game 4.