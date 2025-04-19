LeVert accumulated 15 points (6-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Friday's 123-114 overtime Play-In Game loss to the Heat.

LeVert played the fourth-most minutes for the Hawks in their season-ending loss despite coming off the bench. The 30-year-old guard was traded from the Cavaliers to the Hawks in February of 2025 and became one of Atlanta's primary bench options down the stretch. LeVert averaged 14.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 26.6 minutes across 26 regular-season appearances for Atlanta.