Hawks' CJ McCollum: Back to bench
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
McCollum will come off the bench Monday against the Bucks, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
This is an expected move for the Hawks with Dyson Daniels returning from a one-game absence. McCollum is likely to maintain a significant role with the second unit.
