Daniels is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Kings due to a left great toe sprain, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Daniels likely picked up the injury during the Hawks' 109-102 loss to the Celtics on Friday, when he played 32 minutes and finished with six points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block. If he's unable to play Saturday, then Zaccharie Risacher and Corey Kispert would be the top candidates to enter Atlanta's starting lineup.