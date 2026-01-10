Daniels notched 17 points (8-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists and four steals across 36 minutes in Friday's 110-87 win over the Nuggets.

After getting extremely close multiple times over the past few weeks, Daniels recorded his first career triple-double Friday. The 22-year-old guard grabbed a team- and season-high 11 rebounds, marking his third outing on the campaign with double-digit boards. He also led all players in assists and may continue to take on increased playmaking duties with Trae Young (quadriceps) having been traded to Washington on Wednesday. Additionally, Daniels finished with a game-best four steals, tying his season high.