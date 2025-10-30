Hawks' Dyson Daniels: Tallies four defensive stats
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Daniels finished with seven points (3-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists, one block and three steals across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 117-112 win over Brooklyn.
Daniels had arguably his best game of the season, despite shooting just 3-for-10 from the field. Production aside, perhaps the biggest takeaway was the fact that Trae Young suffered a knee injury, which could send him to the sideline for a period of time. The flow on effect here could be that Daniels is tasked with doing a little more on the offensive end, boosting his potential for scoring and assists.
More News
-
Hawks' Dyson Daniels: Tacks three steals in loss•
-
Hawks' Dyson Daniels: Improved performance Friday•
-
Hawks' Dyson Daniels: Quiet in blowout defeat•
-
Hawks' Dyson Daniels: Netting four-year extension•
-
Hawks' Dyson Daniels: Won't play Thursday•
-
Hawks' Dyson Daniels: Set for action in preseason finale•