Daniels finished with seven points (3-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists, one block and three steals across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 117-112 win over Brooklyn.

Daniels had arguably his best game of the season, despite shooting just 3-for-10 from the field. Production aside, perhaps the biggest takeaway was the fact that Trae Young suffered a knee injury, which could send him to the sideline for a period of time. The flow on effect here could be that Daniels is tasked with doing a little more on the offensive end, boosting his potential for scoring and assists.