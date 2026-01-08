Johnson supplied 19 points (9-18 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 117-100 victory over the Pelicans.

Johnson didn't have his best statistical outing in the win, finishing with more turnovers (six) than assists for just the fourth time this season. His five dimes marked his lowest since Nov. 7, but he still extended his streak of games with at least five assists to 27, the third-longest in the league this season. The star forward should continue to rack up the counting stats with star point guard Trae Young traded to the Wizards on Wednesday. Johnson has averaged 25.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks in 36.4 minutes per contest over his last 11 games.