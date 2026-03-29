Johnson posted 26 points (11-22 FG, 4-1 3Pt), 10 assists, five rebounds and one steal over 37 minutes during the Hawks' 123-113 win over the Kings on Saturday.

Johnson helped Atlanta secure the victory with 11 points in the fourth quarter. He led the Hawks in assists Saturday and finished as the team's second-leading scorer behind Nickeil Alexander-Walker (27 points). Johnson has logged three double-doubles over his last five outings and is up to 44 on the season, which is third most in the Association behind Karl-Anthony Towns (51) and Nikola Jokic (50). Johnson has averaged 22.6 points, 8.8 assists, 8.3 rebounds, 2.3 threes and 1.2 steals over 36.1 minutes per game since March 1.