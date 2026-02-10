This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Could return vs. Charlotte
Johnson (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.
Johnson sat out Monday's game due to left knee inflammation, and he's now expected to be a game-time call for Wednesday. He'll likely need to prove his health during shootaround and warmups before receiving the green light to return.