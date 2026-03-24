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Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Could return Wednesday
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RotoWire Staff
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Johnson (shoulder) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Detroit.
Johnson is in danger of missing his third straight matchup due to left shoulder inflammation. He'll presumably need to prove his health during shootaround and pregame warmups to gain clearance to take the court Wednesday.