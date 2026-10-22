Johnson ended Wednesday's 132-125 victory over Orlando with 20 points (7-19 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 14 rebounds and six assists over 28 minutes.

Johnson recorded his first double-double of the season, albeit on an inefficient 7-of-19 from the field. Along with the majority of the starting lineup, Johnson's playing time was limited, with head coach Quin Snyder opting to ease his players into the season. All things considered, this was a strong outing for Johnson, although fantasy managers would love to see a little more from him on the defensive end moving forward.