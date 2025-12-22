Johnson produced 36 points (12-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 11 rebounds, nine assists and two turnovers across 36 minutes of Sunday's 152-150 loss to Chicago.

Johnson took a hard fall in the second quarter and appeared to hit his head on the court, but after a quick trip to the locker room, he returned unscathed and seemed totally normal. The star forward holds averages of 23.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.6 three-pointers through 27 regular-season appearances.