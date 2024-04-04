Johnson closed with 28 points (10-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 14 rebounds, 11 assists, one block and four steals over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 121-113 win over the Pistons.

In his second game back from an ankle injury that sidelined him for six contests, Johnson produced his first career triple-double to help the Hawks clinch a spot in the Play-In Tournament. The third-year forward has had a breakout campaign but has been on the court for only eight of 17 games since the beginning of March, so his minutes could be limited over the final couple weeks if Atlanta prioritizes keeping him healthy for the postseason.