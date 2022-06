The Hawks announced Tuesday that Johnson recently underwent a non-surgical procedure on his left knee to address tendinitis.

Johnson is expected to rehabilitate his knee for most of the offseason, but Atlanta is planning on him being ready to go for the start of training camp. The 2021 first-round pick wasn't a regular part of the Hawks' rotation as a rookie, appearing in only 22 games while averaging 2.4 points and 1.2 rebounds in 5.5 minutes per contest.