Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Questionable for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Memphis.
Johnson is in danger of missing a second consecutive contest due to left shoulder inflammation. If the star forward remains sidelined, Jonathan Kuminga, Mouhamed Gueye and Zaccharie Risacher would be candidates to see increased playing time.
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