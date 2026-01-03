Johnson notched 18 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds, 11 assists and two steals across 38 minutes in Friday's 111-99 win over the Knicks.

Johnson has been a triple-double machine this season, and by now, it seems he's a candidate to achieve this goal every time he steps on the hardwood. He has posted either a triple-double (six) or a double-double (nine) in each of his last 15 appearances, and unsurprisingly, he's averaging a triple-double over that stretch with 26.4 points, 11.3 rebounds and 10.1 assists per contest.