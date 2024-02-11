Johnson contributed 21 points (8-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals in 40 minutes during Saturday's 122-113 victory over Houston.

Johnson crushed on both ends of the floor in the win, continuing his breakout season. Despite missing a chuck of the season due to a wrist injury, Johnson has quickly established himself as a key piece for the Hawks. In 33.9 minutes per game, he is putting up averages of 15.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.2 three-pointers and 2.1 combined steals and blocks.