Johnson produced 21 points (9-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal in 39 minutes during Sunday's 109-92 victory over the Magic.

Johnson continues to rack up stats, and there's a strong argument to say he's been one of Atlanta's best players this season, especially considering the evolution of his role throughout the campaign. Johnson has six double-doubles across 10 appearances this month, a span in which he's averaging 16.2 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest.