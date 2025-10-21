Johnson (rest) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's season opener against the Raptors, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

After sitting out the preseason finale for rest purposes, Johnson will be good to go for the regular-season opener. The Duke product played in only 36 regular-season games during the 2024-25 due to a torn labrum, but was well on his way to a career year, averaging 18.9 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks per game, shooting 50 percent from the floor and 31.2 percent from beyond the arc.