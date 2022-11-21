Culver tallied 25 points (8-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-9 FT), eight rebounds, three steals and one assist in 32 minutes during Sunday's 105-97 loss to Westchester.

Culver was efficient from the field and notched his second 20-plus point game while with College Park. Across three appearances with the Skyhawks, the 23-year-old has averaged 20.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 26.5 minutes per game.