Hawks' John Collins: Career-high 35 points in win
Collins contributed 35 points (14-16 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 121-101 win over the Bulls.
Collins was exceptional, finishing with a career high in scoring while matching his career high in made threes. His efficiency was otherworldly, especially considering he drained all four of his attempts from beyond the arc. Saturday's matchup with the Trail Blazers will likely prove more challenging, but nevertheless the sophomore is enjoying a breakout campaign.
