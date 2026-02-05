The Warriors traded Kuminga (knee), along with Buddy Hield, to the Hawks in exchange for Kristaps Porzingis, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Kuminga and the Warriors' relationship had been frayed for a while, and the two sides will finally split. Kuminga has been sidelined since Jan 22 due to a bone bruise in his left knee. Still just 23 years old, Kuminga has plenty of untapped potential, and Atlanta could be the right spot to tap into that upside. The forward's likeliest path to playing time will come as Jalen Johnson's backup, though he'll have to compete with Mouhamed Gueye and Asa Newell for minutes at the power forward spot. It's unlikely Kuminga will be available in time for Thursday's game against Utah, which would make his next chance to play Saturday against the Hornets.