Hawks' Jonathan Kuminga: Out Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kuminga (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Bucks.
Kuminga will receive a rest day Saturday after he recently returned from a three-game absence due to a left knee bone bruise, but he should be back in action for Monday's game against the Magic. Zaccharie Risacher and Mouhamed Gueye will likely pick up the slack in Kuminga's absence Saturday.
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