Hawks' Jonathan Kuminga: Ruled out Saturday
Kuminga (knee) will not play Saturday against the 76ers.
Kuminga was unable to shake his questionable tag and will be sidelined for a second straight contest. With this news, Corey Kispert and Zaccharie Risacher could soak up some minutes at forward for Atlanta.