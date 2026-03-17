Kuminga closed with seven points (2-7 FG, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes during Monday's 124-112 victory over the Magic.

Kuminga returned from a one-game absence due to ongoing knee issues, struggling to find any rhythm on the offensive end. After three encouraging performances following his trade from Golden State, Kuminga has been a non-factor. He has played in just two of the past six games, averaging 4.5 points and 8.5 rebounds, shooting 18.2 percent from the field and 54.8 percent from the line.