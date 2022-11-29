Holiday racked up 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt), one rebound and one assist over 21 minutes during Monday's 104-101 loss to the 76ers.

Holiday had been held scoreless in four of his last five games coming into Monday's contest, but he evidently found his shooting touch, scoring 12 of his 16 points from beyond the arc. Holiday has struggled to see consistent playing time for this Atlanta team, but the absence of Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) and Jalen Johnson (ankle) has opened up a few opportunities for the forward to show what he can do.