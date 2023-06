Bufkin was selected by the Hawks with the 15th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Bufkin has good size for a guard at 6-foot-5 with a 6-foot-8 wingspan, and he offers a lot of tools on both ends of the court. He was a standout for Michigan last season, averaging 17.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals as a sophomore. Atlanta's backcourt is stacked with Trae Young and Dejounte Murray, but Bufkin could emerge as a key contributor and instant-offense player off the bench.