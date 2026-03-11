Hawks' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Another strong showing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Alexander-Walker accumulated 29 points (12-19 FG, 5-8 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 37 minutes during Tuesday's 124-112 win over the Mavericks.
This was Alexander-Walker's eighth game of the campaign with at least 29 points, as he continues to have a career year in Atlanta. Across 62 appearances, he's averaging 20.0 points, 3.7 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 3.1 three-pointers in 33.2 minutes per contest.
