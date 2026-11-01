Alexander-Walker racked up 12 points (3-12 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 29 minutes during Saturday's 121-99 loss to New Orleans.

Alexander-Walker struggled from the floor Saturday, with seven of his nine field-goal misses coming from beyond the arc, and it was the first time this season that he failed to connect on a three-pointer. Jalen Johnson did not play in the fourth quarter due to a left ankle injury, and if he's required to miss time, Alexander-Walker would see a sharp increase in his production floor. Alexander-Walker is averaging 19.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 3.1 threes and 1.3 steals over 30.1 minutes per game this season.