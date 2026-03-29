Alexander-Walker logged 27 points (7-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 9-9 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and four steals over 36 minutes during the Hawks' 123-113 win over the Kings on Saturday.

Alexander-Walker was held scoreless in the first quarter, but he came alive in the second with 14 points and ended up leading both teams in scoring. It was the 25th time this season that he connected on at least four three-pointers, and he also set a season high in steals, coming one swipe shy of matching a career best that he set in November of 2023. Alexander-Walker has 42 games this season where he has scored 20-plus points, and it's no surprise to see him in the running for the NBA's Most Improved Player award given that he logged just 23 games of 20 or more points in six seasons prior to 2025-26. Since March 1, Alexander-Walker has averaged 23.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 3.5 threes and 1.8 steals over 33.3 minutes per game.