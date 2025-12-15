Okongwu ended Sunday's 120-117 win over the 76ers with 20 points (6-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 36 minutes.

Okongwu grabbed a season-high 15 rebounds Sunday and is averaging 18.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.0 blocks and 1.7 steals in 33.3 minutes per game over his past three appearances. Kristaps Porzingis (illness) is slated to miss at least a few weeks and could be sidelined indefinitely, giving Okongwu a huge runway to continue his career-best campaign.