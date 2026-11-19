Okongwu supplied 28 points (11-21 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 1-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 117-112 win over the Thunder.

Okongwu established season highs in points, three-pointers made and attempted while leading Atlanta in scoring. The 25-year-old center has scored at least 16 points in four straight games, averaging 19.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.0 triples during that span. His increased perimeter volume and consistent playing time continue to strengthen his fantasy value across formats.