Okongwu closed with 22 points (10-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt), 12 rebounds, six assists and two blocks in 34 minutes during Saturday's 124-115 win over the Warriors.

Okongwu has been one of the most consistent and productive big men in The Association since the end of the All-Star break, and his numbers back that up. Aside from filling the stat sheet and making his presence felt on both ends of the court in this win, Okongwu has recorded four consecutive double-doubles, and he's also recorded at least 20 points in his past two outings. The big man, who's firmly entrenched as the starting center not only for now but also probably for future years, has 22 double-doubles this season.