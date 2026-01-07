default-cbs-image
Okongwu (illness) has been downgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.

Okongwu was a very late addition to the injury report, presumably after waking up under the weather. If the center is unable to suit up, the Hawks will likely lean more on Kristaps Porzingis and Mouhamed Gueye.

