Okongwu ended Sunday's 106-98 loss to the Heat with six points (3-7 FG), four rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 34 minutes.

Okongwu shot well in limited chances and also swatted away two shots for the second straight game. He's seen a large uptick in minutes and has started two straight contests with Clint Capela (mouth) out due to injury, but his production has stayed relatively the same, tallying 10 total points and 15 boards in his last two appearances.