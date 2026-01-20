Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Struggles on offense
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Okongwu notched four points (0-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals in 34 minutes during Monday's 112-110 loss to the Bucks.
Okongwu had a disastrous showing on the offensive end, but he salvaged his fantasy line with some solid production in boards and defensive stats. Despite this dud, he's been very steady as a fantasy asset this season. Across 43 regular-season appearances, he's on pace for third-round value in nine-category formats with 16.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks.
