Young delivers 25 points (10-20 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and seven assists across 41 minutes during Tuesday's 115-105 loss to Miami.

Young had a season-low eight points in Game 1. He improved in this one, though his efforts were not enough to carry Atlanta to victory. The star point guard needs to be even better in the upcoming two games at home, and while this outing was a step in the right direction, he needs to find a way to be more efficient from deep. Young has only shot 2-for-17 from three-point range in the series.