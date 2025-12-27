Young ended Friday's 126-111 loss to the Heat with 30 points (8-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 9-9 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 32 minutes.

Young led all scorers despite the loss, tallying at least 30 points for the second time in the past three games. He continues to ramp up after missing 22 games due to a knee injury, having now played at least 30 minutes in two straight games. While his production is certainly trending in the right direction, the same cannot be said for the Hawks' record. Atlanta has now lost five straight games ahead of what figures to be another tough matchup against the Knicks on Saturday.