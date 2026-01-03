default-cbs-image
Young (quadriceps) is listed as out for Saturday's game against Toronto, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young will be sidelined for a fourth straight game due to a bruised right quad. His absence will likely allow for Nickeil Alexander-Walker to draw another start, while Keaton Wallace and Vit Krejci could see an uptick in playing time off the bench. Young's next chance to play will come Monday in a rematch with the Raptors.

