Young (Achilles) has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Thunder, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young has been nursing inflammation in his right Achilles tendon for some time, but that won't prevent him from taking the floor Friday to face Oklahoma City. However, the All-Star guard has been in a bit of a scoring slump over the past two games, combining for 28 points on 8-for-26 shooting from the field, which will prove costly Friday for Atlanta if he can't turn things around against one of the best defensive teams in the league.