Heat's Andrew Wiggins: Doubtful for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wiggins (knee) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Hornets.
Wiggins is dealing with bilateral tendinitis and is expected to be held out for maintenance for the second leg of this back-to-back set. With this news, the Heat could rely more on Kel'el Ware after his monstrous showing Thursday against Brooklyn.
