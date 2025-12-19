Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Heat's Andrew Wiggins: Questionable against Boston
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Wiggins (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Celtics.
Wiggins is dealing with a bout of lower-back pain, which could prevent him from playing Friday. If the veteran forward needs to sit out, Kel'el Ware and Jaime Jaquez would be in line to see extra minutes at power forward.