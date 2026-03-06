Heat's Andrew Wiggins: Won't play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wiggins (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Hornets.
Wiggins is working through bilateral knee tendinitis, so he'll sit for the second leg of the Heat's back-to-back set and hope to be available for Sunday's game against the Pistons. Kel'el Ware, Pelle Larsson and Myron Gardner are all candidates to enter Miami's starting lineup in Wiggins' absence.
