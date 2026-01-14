Mitchell went back to the locker room during Tuesday's game after suffering an apparent left shoulder injury, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Mitchell got hurt running into a hard screen from Mark Williams, and after a quick consultation with the Miami medical staff on the bench, he headed back to the locker room. We should get more info on the extent of Mitchell's injury soon, but if he needs to miss time, Dru Smith and Pelle Larsson would be asked to pick up the slack and Tyler Herro could be tasked with more playmaking responsibilities.