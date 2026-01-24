Mitchell (shoulder) is out for Saturday's game against the Jazz, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Mitchell will miss a second straight game after not playing in the loss to the Trail Blazers on Thursday, and he's now missed four of Miami's previous six contests. Mitchell has started every game he's played this season, but with his absence, expect rookie Kasparas Jakucionis to slide back into the starting five.