Mitchell finished with 21 points (9-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two assists and three steals across 33 minutes in Monday's 113-109 loss to the Mavericks.

It wouldn't be a stretch to say Mitchell has been the Heat's second-best player so far this season behind Giannis Antetokounmpo. He reached the 20-point threshold for a second straight contest, and while his two assists were a season-low mark, his three steals were a season high. He should remain a valuable backcourt contributor thanks to his scoring, playmaking, and defense.