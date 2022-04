Dedmon (ankle) is available for Tuesday's Game 2 against the Hawks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Dedmon played through the ankle issue during Game 1 and finished with five points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five boards, three assists and a steal. The backup big man will likely garner a similar workload during Game 2.